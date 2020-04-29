MAFS star KC Osborne has showed off her sensational figure in some barely-there lingerie. Instagram

"I'm excited to share a couple of pieces that I just got sent from Samaralovesus. I love this brand not only because is has cute stuff but it's so well priced," she said.

"I also got sent some sexy lingerie but I'll keep it PG and save the lingerie for my MG, if you know what I mean," KC added.

The sexy photos come after the 31-year-old dished the dirt on her sex life with boyfriend, and fellow MAFS star, Michael Goonan.

"We actually became boyfriend/girlfriend before we had sex," she told KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O show.

When it came to how the pair initially got together, KC said Michael didn't take no for answer.

"He was like a dog with a bone. I didn't want the drama, but I just caved in, and I'm glad that I did," she said.

KC said they became "official" at an Elton John concert.

KC said Michael asked KC to be his girlfriend when Elton sang 'Candle In The Wind' and she said "yes".

"How could I say no if he asks me out during Candle In The Wind?" KC joked.