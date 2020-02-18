Naturally, Ivan wasn't impressed.

'Welcome to the show, the tall, light and ugly Ivan. Hello!' host Daniel 'Gawndy' Gawned said.

'That's a good way to start off an interview if you want to get s-it out of me,' Ivan snapped back.

Gawndy tried to justify his actions by recalling a comment made by Aleks on the day of her and Ivan's TV nuptials.

'Mate, I'm just referring to how she didn't call you tall, dark and handsome,' Gawndy explained.

'She didn't call me ugly, though!' Ivan replied.

Ash and her sidekick didn't take well to be called out for being nasty, but they did apologise to Ivan, who in-turn, didn't accept.

'Mate, we're pretty happy to call this interview [off] right here, right now, to be honest. We don't really need to talk to you if we don't want to,' Gawndy said.

Then Ivan challenged them to hang up - which they did!

After cutting the connection, the radio duo slammed Ivan, with Ash making a very nasty jab.

'[MAFS stars] are not celebrities and they're not trained in media. Of course they're going to get offended by things like that, because they're just flogs!' the multi-reality show vet snapped.

'I hate the show, so you know that made me happy!'

Ouch!