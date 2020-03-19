Married At First Sight ’s Stacey Hampton hasn't been shy about discussing her cosmetic enhancements, however fans are puzzled as to why her lips seemed to change size in every episode of the reality TV show.

On Wednesday, viewers were stunned by her extra plump pout at the final commitment ceremony, and took to Twitter to speculate that she had received lip filler 'top-ups' during filming.

However, Stacey has opened up about her lip size and said there's a simple explanation.

Speaking to Daily Mail, she said: "My lips fluctuate in size depending on water intake and how I've lined and glossed them. It depends on the time of day, too.

"Which is why I've now decided to remove the filler altogether to avoid the change in size looking ridiculous."