MAFS Stacey: Why my lips look bigger with each episode
Fans are confused!
Married At First Sight’s Stacey Hampton hasn't been shy about discussing her cosmetic enhancements, however fans are puzzled as to why her lips seemed to change size in every episode of the reality TV show.
WATCH: MAFS' Michael roasts Stacey's employment history
On Wednesday, viewers were stunned by her extra plump pout at the final commitment ceremony, and took to Twitter to speculate that she had received lip filler 'top-ups' during filming.
However, Stacey has opened up about her lip size and said there's a simple explanation.
Speaking to Daily Mail, she said: "My lips fluctuate in size depending on water intake and how I've lined and glossed them. It depends on the time of day, too.
"Which is why I've now decided to remove the filler altogether to avoid the change in size looking ridiculous."
Viewers were baffled by Stacey's super-plump pout on Wednesday's episode.
The details come after Stacey showed off an extreme makeunder as she revealed a toned-down new look during promotional appearances earlier this month.
While doing the rounds on Today Extra, The Kyle and Jackie O Show and A Current Affair it was clear that Stacey has pared back her cosmetically enhanced looks.
The star's once plumped-up pout looked much more natural, Stacey's platinum hair is now a fresh new blonde and the law-graduate seems to have toned down her makeup, too.
Stacey's new look
The mum-of twins has previously discussed her cosmetic enhancements candidly, admitting before the show aired that she had a nose job when she was 22, DD breast implants put in after the birth of her two children and a tummy tuck.
She also regularly gets botox and lip injections.
The reality TV star looks more natural after her makeunder.
Married At First Sight’s Stacey revealed a new look in early March.