WATCH: MAFS' Stacey tells Michael she wants to be a trophy wife

Married at First Sight 's Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan are going from strength to strength, however a possible bump in the road became apparent on Monday night's episode.

While the couple were settling into Stacey's home, their conversation turned to the future, which Michael revealing they have talked about moving in together after the show.

However, when he asked his 'wife' what she planned to do for work, he was left in shock.

"Well, I'll do the cooking, you go to work, you bring the money home, and that's just how it is," she exclaimed.

Michael asked if she wanted a "traditional" relationship, and she quickly agreed.

"Yeah, and I'll spend it," she added of Michael's money, prompting the millionaire businessman to raise his eyebrows.