Married at First Sight's Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan are going from strength to strength, however a possible bump in the road became apparent on Monday night's episode.
WATCH: MAFS' Stacey tells Michael she wants to be a trophy wife
While the couple were settling into Stacey's home, their conversation turned to the future, which Michael revealing they have talked about moving in together after the show.
However, when he asked his 'wife' what she planned to do for work, he was left in shock.
"Well, I'll do the cooking, you go to work, you bring the money home, and that's just how it is," she exclaimed.
Michael asked if she wanted a "traditional" relationship, and she quickly agreed.
"Yeah, and I'll spend it," she added of Michael's money, prompting the millionaire businessman to raise his eyebrows.
Stacey had demands for their future.
Channel 9
Michael was dumbfounded.
Channel 9
As the pair moved through Stacey's house, she showed him her expensive shoe and handbag collection, saying there was always room for more of them.
Michael was shocked, and later confessed her lifestyle was causing him to doubt their union.
"I want a credit card," Stacey bluntly added.
Is Michael having second thoughts?
Channel 9
While the couple, who were once derailed over allegations Michael cheated, appear to be in a good place, he may be reconsidering his options.
"I mean, I think we've confirmed what we already know. Stacey Hampton's a little bit pretentious," he later said.
Stacey even admitted she thought of herself as a "trophy wife".