'What gives you the audacity to attack me... And you're sitting here acting like, "Oh, I get off scot-free 'cause I've owned it." Who do you think you are?' Stacey snapped.

Hayley just rolled her eyes. But Stacey wasn't done.

She was furious that Hayley had brought her two sons into the argument, in attempt to prove that the single mum couldn't possibly have studied and completed a law degree while raising her young boys. Hayley

'You never liked me, Hayley. Which is why we're here,' Stacey said, referring to the bitter aftermath of the cheating incident. At the end of the table, Cathy Evans confirmed to Lizzie Sobinoff that Hayley has in fact, never liked Stacey. Cathy added to viewers that Stacey's reasons for being upset with Hayley were valid. First she hooked up with her husband, then she belittled her education achievements while raising her children, then, she took a stab at her 'blonde hair.'

Nine

Nine

That's when Lizzie got out of her chair and launched at Hayley, who appeared to call Stacey a 'c--t.'

'She doesn't owe you any explanation! About her kids, or anything!' Lizzie roared.

'Disgusting behaviour! You were... That is disgusting! You don't go that low. That's disgusting! You should feel ashamed of yourself for that shit. I'm walking out. That is disgusting,' Lizzie ranted.

Viewers then saw Lizzie and Stacey leave ladies' night.

But is that actually all that happened? According to Mishel Meshes, it was way worse than viewers were lead to believe.

'I think that Lizzie got such a good edit? How did they not show her attacking you?' she commented to Hayley on social media.

Hayley replied: 'Thanks so much for saying that. I honestly didn't expect anyone to come out and say it. Let's face it, she is [Nine's] darling from this season. They're not going to show her second chance at redemption in a negative light.

'Mind you, she's had a major personality change this season. The truth wouldn't fit that. The order of the events were wrong too.'

Mishel ended the social media rant by calling MAFS 'fake'.

'The editing tonight... it is the fakest fake TV! I am like a magician! I am popping in and out of [scenes] like Houdini. Every episode is a surprise! No one knows what is really going to happen. Reality NOT reality TV.'