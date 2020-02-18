“I didn’t want to leave on bad terms,” she said. "I didn’t feel like I wanted to just give up easily, because that’s one of the things I said I wouldn’t do. Nine

Although Luke was left heartbroken, describing the news that his wife had left as “devastating” he couldn't have been more gracious.

“I don’t think anyone can explain how they’re going to feel in the experiment,” he said.

“I did try and I think she did too, but I think she was just overwhelmed, and I get it. It’s a lot to take on.”

“I had a hope for me and Poppy and I want a happy ending more than anything else,” he added, wiping away tears.

“It’s s**t. What else do you do? It’s all over now.”

Luke was left heartbroken, describing the news that his wife had left as “devastating”. Nine

Fans of the show, however, have not been so understanding, with several taking to Twitter to slam Poppy for her speedy exit.

"Let's just be blunt. Poppy is the worst contestant in MAFS history," one person tweeted.

Another wrote: "Can someone tell Poppy that Australia has never been happier now that she's left MAFS."

"Thank f**k Poppy is gone. What a Debbie downer," said another.

MAFS fans felt sad for Luke, who was dumped without explanation from Poppy herself, but heard the news from a producer.

"Thank goodness Poppy left - she needs to sort herself out - unfortunately Luke had to leave too," a fan wrote.

Another added: "Can't even with Poppy's passive-aggressive snarking and sulking. Luke had a lucky escape."