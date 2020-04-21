Married At First Sight star Mickey Pembroke has debuted a dazzling new look on social media, while suggesting he underwent an extreme procedure. Instagram

“Guys, just had my eyes dyed for the weekend,” he added.

“What do you reckon? This is what they call bungalow blue!”

Despite claiming to have had his eyes dyed, it’s more likely the reality star gave his peepers a temporary tweak with the help of a facial-altering app.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, Mikey shared a video of himself with unusually bright blue eyes, which he claimed had been recently dyed. Instagram

What’s more, at one point in the video, Mikey’s bright blue eyes briefly appeared brown before returning to the brilliant azure hue.

Mikey’s cheeky post comes after he recently stripped down for a series of raunchy photos to promote his new Instagram Live show Mikey on TV.

The first episode of the IGTV series, which launched on Monday, featured Mikey spilling the tea on his MAFS co-stars, including his former partner Natasha Spencer.

Among the dirt dished on the rapid-fire episode was Mikey’s choice of bride if he could pick one of the other contestants.

“Knowing what I know now, having that hindsight, what bride would I pick now?” Mikey read out, before revealing his choice would be former Pussycat Doll dancer KC Osborne.

“Obviously I find her attractive but more importantly she is a good dancer, she has got a good sense of humour and she was just someone I got on with,” he said.