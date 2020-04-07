MUST WATCH: MAFS' KC hits back at Elizabeth after she slammed her relationship with Michael

KC and Michael went public after Sunday's finale, which saw Michael split with his wife Stacey Goonan after her secret sexcapade with Mikey Pembroke.

Married At First Sight 's KC Osborne has responded to Elizabeth Sobinoff's claims that Michael Goonan is only dating the gorgeous dance company owner out of 'revenge'.

One thing that has rattled me today actually is seeing what Lizzie had to say about my relationship with Michael,' KC said.

'Lizzie and I were friends the whole way through the experiment and I really, really liked Lizzie.

'So it's very disappointing to hear her say Michael is just with me out of revenge and that I'm a bad friend because I was close with Stacey in the experiment,' she explained.

As for a timeline of their relationship, KC says they've been together for about a little over a month.

'The first time I met up for him with a drink was a month out of the show and he was with a girl,' said KC, who said the lack of support for their romance was really upsetting.

'I just wish more people were more supportive instead of throwing shade at my new relationship. It's disappointing to hear people say that this relationship is revenge when I'm genuinely happy and to have found someone I want to be with.'