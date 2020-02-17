Married at First Sight: Jules and Cam exposed: 'It's all fake'
They "were paid $70,000 for the farce".
They got married for real last year after finding love on the show, but in outrageous claims made by former MAFS contestantNasser Sultan, the marriage between Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson is a sham and they will announce their break-up soon.
“I checked for marriagecertificates and they don’t have one!” he tells New Idea.
"Nassar claims that the marriage is a sham."
Convinced news of asplit is imminent, Nasser continues:“There’ll be an announcement that they will break up, coming shortly,” he says.
“They will stay friends, but the relationship is fake.
They are allegedly paid $70,000 by Nine.
“Let’s not forget they are under contract with Channel Nineand were paid $70,000 for the farce!”
Nasser also thinks Jules only agreed todoit for the fame and Cam, who is a “doormat”, just went along with her.
Could they be fake?
Nasser ends his rant by saying of the couple: “She ain’t Meghan Markle and he’s no Prince Harry.”
Despite Nasser’s claims, Jules and Cam seem to be in love.