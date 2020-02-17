"Nassar claims that the marriage is a sham." Supplied

Convinced news of a split is imminent, Nasser continues: “There’ll be an announcement that they will break up, coming shortly,” he says.

“They will stay friends, but the relationship is fake.

They are allegedly paid $70,000 by Nine. Instagram

“Let’s not forget they are under contract with Channel Nine and were paid $70,000 for the farce!”

Nasser also thinks Jules only agreed to do it for the fame and Cam, who is a “doormat”, just went along with her.

Could they be fake? Instagram

Nasser ends his rant by saying of the couple: “She ain’t Meghan Markle and he’s no Prince Harry.”

Despite Nasser’s claims, Jules and Cam seem to be in love.

