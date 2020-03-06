Nine

The update comes just days after Jonny came clean on a picnic date with Connie, 27.

"I’m really struggling right now. We had these guidelines this week, which basically told me not to be me," Jonny explained, adding that his "self help" activity earlier that day was just a tactic to suppress him more.

Connie was clearly blindsided and told her hubby, "I've been really happy."

She even said she felt she'd improved out-of-sight since bringing "Fun-Con" back to life.

Fun-Con moments included her much-wanted game of lawn bowls earlier in the episode.

"I’ve been trying not to hurt her feelings,' Jonny told producers, before turning to Connie to break the news.

"There’s just been a bunch of negative things and a bunch of red flags to me. I think I pushed them all aside, so all our arguments have just kind of piled up on me," he explained.

Connie's face dropped.

Channel 9

Nine

"It was a huge slap in the face," she told viewers. "A huge round-house kick in the face!"

Jonny tried to explain himself: "I think this last week has been so good because I haven’t been myself. I’m so on edge with what I can say at the moment… I’m walking on eggshells."

However Connie was still baffled.

"How is this going to work?" Jonny asked his wife. "We’re sacrificing too much of ourselves to make this work."

Shaking, Connie admitted, "I've been feeling really good, like, really, really good. Like, this is the first week I have been in a relationship. feeling amazing. Like, I've been feeling really good about us. I've been feeling strong about us.

"It's pretty heartbreaking."