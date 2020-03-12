Former Married At First Sight star Jessika Power has slammed current season star Michael Goonan for ‘bullying’ Aleks Markovic during Wednesday’s dinner party. Supplied

Despite him allegedly cheating on his own bride Stacey with Hayley Vernon, Michael didn’t hold back from accusing Aleks of cheating on ‘husband’ Ivan Sarakula.

After Aleks revealed she didn’t feel Ivan was soulmate material, Michael went after her, ruthlessly and relentlessly questioning her and accusing her of lying.

Meanwhile, the rest of the participants sat in silence throughout the awkward attack, with not one of them calling out Michael for his aggressive form of interrogation.

"Him putting his input tonight with Aleks and Ivan was totally out of line. He was deflecting… I feel like it was really bullying,” Jess continued.

"They ganged up on Aleks, but also Ivan didn't really open his mouth too much... Yeah, he was caring and he wanted to make sure she was OK, but if he cared so much about this girl he should have stood up for her and said 'you know what, this conversation is over!'"

In an exclusive video recap for New idea, the Jess berated Michael for questioning Aleks about her relationship with Ivan in front of the other couples at the dinner party. Nine Network

The blonde bombshell went on to say that it was totally out of line for Michael, or anyone else, to have so aggressively questioned Ivan and Alek about their sex life.

"If [Aleks and Ivan] don't want to talk about them having sex that's completely up to them. This is Married At First Sight, you're married to people, you're not in a relationship with other people where you need to discuss your sex life.

"I'm sorry, is marriage just built around having sex, or is it actually built around forming connections, forming friendship.

"These people are so into each other’s drama and I think it was really, really unfair the way Aleks was treated,” she said.

After Aleks revealed she didn’t feel Ivan was soul mate but rather friend material, Michael went after her, ruthlessly and relentlessly questioning her and accusing her of lying. Nine Network

She added: "I do not like [Michael], he is a piece of work, he's horrible, he's disrespectful to women, he's disrespectful to the whole entire group.

"It's seems like every dinner party, Michael wants to get his big s**t stirring spoon out and start having a go about somebody.”

Later in the video, Jess added: "The way that [Michael] is acting is just deplorable. It's embarrassing. If Aleks doesn't want to talk about her whether or not she's had sex, the poor girl shouldn't have to talk about it.

She concluded: "One thing I know for sure, Michael has got to go, and it's going to be really, really sad to watch Ivan and Aleks leave because they were one of my favourite couples.”

