Former Married At First Sight star Jessika Power has lashed out at this season's producers, accusing them of scripting phony scandals to make up for boring storylines.

“It's making me wonder are all these producer-fed lines?” she added, before speculating whether the storylines were being scripted to overcome the boredom.

Jess continued: “I know that production was stopped for two weeks and everybody had to go home because it was basically turning into a big s**t show.

“And when the crew came back, they were basically handed lines by EP Tara who said, 'this is your storyline'.

Speaking during an exclusive video recap for New Idea, the 26-year-old questioned why the so-called drama was never caught on camera and only ever mentioned after the event.

Jess then questioned why it is that viewers haven’t been able to watch any of the so-called ‘bombshells’ on television.

“I'm totally thinking it's because it didn't happen... it's has been made up by Tara and the guys at Married At First Sight purely to put a little bit of spice in there.

The reality star then recalled her time on the show, before saying she is surprised this year’s cast were allowed out in certain situations.

"We were locked down every night in our rooms by 9 p.m. and were checked on twice before midnight and if there was anybody in your room or if you weren't in there, you'd know about it - you would be reprimanded by Tara," she began.

"So the fact that Michael, Hayley and Vanessa and Chris were all in a room together and the kiss happened, and then other things happened like when Michael went out with the boys to the casino and got drunk... the fact there wasn't a camera crew there, I am starting to really believe it's all been fed by the producers and by Tara, and everyone is playing along with it.

"It can be really manipulative in there, it can be really controlled... it doesn't make sense to me how Tara has no control over the cast this year or the storylines are absolutely boring and she's had to pull something out of her...” she concluded.