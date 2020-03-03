It's all fun and games until... Nine

Turning to the cameras, Ivan was disgusted by his new friend's questions.

'I do feel uncomfortable talking about intimacy,' Ivan explained, after it was revealed last week that he and Aleks were becoming more passionate behind closed doors.

'I think it’s a private subject. And I would compare it to having a conversation about your genitals.'

Just in case Jonny didn't get the point, Ivan snapped, 'With all due respect, that’s a pretty private topic for us.

'So it’s not something I’ve actually been raised to discuss in an open forum or even amongst friends.

'Like, whether we will have sex, won't have sex, have had sex, haven't had sex.'

Aleks nodded in support of her husband.

'Our sex life is no one’s business but ours.'