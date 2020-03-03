What started out as an innocent lawn bowls double date, turned into a headed confrontation about grass and balls of a different kind on Tuesday night's Married At First Sight.
MUST WATCH: MAFS' Aleks says she wants to walk out of experiment pregnant
Ivan and Aleks, and Jonny and Connie were all LOLs as they rolled their balls towards other balls on the green.
'How's the physical intimacy going?' Jonny asked Ivan, who was very taken aback by the personal question. After all, they were just playing lawn bowls.
'I what regard? Do ask other married couples those questions?' Ivan replied.
It's all fun and games until...
Nine
Turning to the cameras, Ivan was disgusted by his new friend's questions.
'I do feel uncomfortable talking about intimacy,' Ivan explained, after it was revealed last week that he and Aleks were becoming more passionate behind closed doors.
'I think it’s a private subject. And I would compare it to having a conversation about your genitals.'
Awkward!
Ivan let rip.
Nine
Aleks agreed with her hubby
Nine
Just in case Jonny didn't get the point, Ivan snapped, 'With all due respect, that’s a pretty private topic for us.
'So it’s not something I’ve actually been raised to discuss in an open forum or even amongst friends.
'Like, whether we will have sex, won't have sex, have had sex, haven't had sex.'
Aleks nodded in support of her husband.
'Our sex life is no one’s business but ours.'
Ivan the Irritable
Nine