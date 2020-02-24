Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon isn’t one to shy away from speaking candidly about her previous struggles with drug addiction. Nine Network

“This doesn’t mean I’m back in my bedroom on meth every weekend… Nobody is perfect,” Hayley said, referring to the photo, which was captioned: “There called air max 90s.”

She went on to say that the incident apparently took place nine months before filming of Married At First Sight commenced, and she allegedly only took one tablet.

Hayley, who was later partnered with TV groom David Cannon, reportedly also confessed to taking “magic mushrooms” on a separate occasion in Bali last month.

Hayley has admitted she had a relapse at the beginning of 2019, after beating her eight-year addiction. Nine Network

“I had never tried psychedelics and used them for meditation on a spiritual trip to Gili Trawangan island. It was an awakening experience,” she told the publication.

Taking to her Facebook in January, Hayley reportedly posted a private message about taking the mushrooms, which she referred to as a “mind-blowing” experience.

After a photo of Hayley allegedly holding two sneaker-shaped tablets emerged last week, the reality star reportedly admitted to taking ecstasy at a Sydney rave in January 2019. Nine Network

'I can't put it into words but the clarity that I was able to get through this experience was unreal, I was tapping into a different level of light and energy, and having major epiphanies... all I can say is wow,' she wrote.

Hayley was reportedly drug tested by a MAFS’ producer, before and during filming of the reality show, and all of her results apparently came back negative.