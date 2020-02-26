Nine

This is from a person who made a vow to the other MAFS ladies that she would not hook-up with their husbands.

'There are only a few people who I really care about in this experiment moving forward - one is myself, I’m number one, and two is Stace. I don’t give a stuff about David and I do not give a stuff about Michael. I want Stacey to know that if she needs me, she can turn to me at any time. I’ve got her back.'

Just like she had her back when she was hooking up with her hubby?

Nine

After confessing to the hotel hook-up, Stacey reminded viewers, 'She made a pact at the hens night, saying, you know, we’ll never cheat. She has lied from day one.'

Hayley then told Stacey, 'I hope that me coming forward to you, shows you some sort of respect, you know what I mean?'

Nope, Stacey does not know what Hayley means.

'Her whole reputation is riding on me forgiving her. Having me on her side as the victim of the cheating is basically going to make herself look better to the group and to Australia, because she’s come clean and been the bigger and better person,' Stacey began.

'She is an absolute scumbag. She does not know what’s coming for her. I’m about to turn a f—king steam train onto her at this dinner party.'

Ouch!

WATCH: DAVID TELLS STACEY ABOUT THE AFFAIR