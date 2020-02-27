WATCH EXCLUSIVE: Jessika Power savagely rips into David over toothbrush scandal
Unfortunately, despite being given hints by fellow contestants that she shouldn't use it, the brunette bodybuilderproceeded to use the toothbrush for five daysbefore she finally found out what he'd done.
“Natasha had sent me a text message saying not to use my toothbrush. She had the room next to me so I went over to her room and she goes ‘Hayley you can’t say anything, Mishel has told me and I wanted to tell you because it has something to do with your health and safety’,” she toldMamamia.
Hayley, quite understandably, lost it.
"I broke down, screamed and absolutely lost my sh*t", she said, explaining that she was ready to go to the police, however, MAFS producers persuaded her to keep the scandal under wraps, hoping the drama would unfold on camera during the next boozy dinner party.
"That’s one of my biggest regrets. I got told not to go to the police, that production would deal with it. I really should have,” she told the publication.
David had no regrets about his actions
Hayley confronted her "husband" at the dinner party
While Hayley confirmed she didn't officially press charges, the reformed drug addict said she spoke to an officer who said what David did was "physical abuse".
“When he went into [my room] unsupervised, he wrecked my clothes, took some of the food on the bench and filmed the toothbrush incident. It is almost physically abusive. I’ve spoken to the police about this, it’s classified as a form of physical abuse. It can endanger your person and you can get Hepatitis A.
"It was such a high-pressure situation where everyone was feeling very stressed [however], someone going down the path of being physically abusive to someone else is just deplorable.”
Hayley used the toothbrush for five days before she found out where it had been