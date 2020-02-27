Married at First Sight reached new lows after it was revealed on Wednesday's episode that David had used Hayley's toothbrush to clean a soiled toilet bowl when he learned she'd cheated on him with Michael.

Unfortunately, despite being given hints by fellow contestants that she shouldn't use it, the brunette bodybuilder proceeded to use the toothbrush for five days before she finally found out what he'd done.

“Natasha had sent me a text message saying not to use my toothbrush. She had the room next to me so I went over to her room and she goes ‘Hayley you can’t say anything, Mishel has told me and I wanted to tell you because it has something to do with your health and safety’,” she told Mamamia.

Hayley, quite understandably, lost it.

"I broke down, screamed and absolutely lost my sh*t", she said, explaining that she was ready to go to the police, however, MAFS producers persuaded her to keep the scandal under wraps, hoping the drama would unfold on camera during the next boozy dinner party.

"That’s one of my biggest regrets. I got told not to go to the police, that production would deal with it. I really should have,” she told the publication.