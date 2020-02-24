As it’s the fourth week of married life, MAFS participants’ family and friends are coming back for a second suss out of their spouses.

Hayley and David are meeting David’s friends Aaron and Ryan plus Hayley’s dad Eric and best friend Bek at the pub for lunch.

WATCH: MAFS' Hayley and David turn to loved ones for advice

“I hope he can give me some advice as to how to handle his daughter,” David said of Hayley’s dad. “I’m beyond playing happy families.”

“Look at the end of the day, it doesn’t need a miracle, we’re here for a nice lunch,” Hayley told the camera.

“If something goes down and there’s a tanty, I can bet my money that’ll be something to do with David. That’s not the way in which us Vernons operate,” she added.