As it’s the fourth week of married life, MAFS participants’ family and friends are coming back for a second suss out of their spouses.
Hayley and David are meeting David’s friends Aaron and Ryan plus Hayley’s dad Eric and best friend Bek at the pub for lunch.
WATCH: MAFS' Hayley and David turn to loved ones for advice
“I hope he can give me some advice as to how to handle his daughter,” David said of Hayley’s dad. “I’m beyond playing happy families.”
“Look at the end of the day, it doesn’t need a miracle, we’re here for a nice lunch,” Hayley told the camera.
“If something goes down and there’s a tanty, I can bet my money that’ll be something to do with David. That’s not the way in which us Vernons operate,” she added.
At the table, the atmosphere was thick.
“I’m sensing a bit of animosity from Dave and I’m trying to figure out what’s going on,” said Bek.
David complains that Hayley is always cutting him off and that he doesn’t feel like she treats him as an equal.
“You make it sound like it’s all her fault,” Hayley’s dad interjected.
Nine
Hayley then kept interrupting David and, as he got increasingly exacerbated about it he said, “I just cannot win.”
The lunch became tenser by the minute and David became desperate.
“Meeting you guys couldn’t have come at a better time, because I need help,” he said.
Thankfully, Bek managed to turn it all around by asking David to list Hayley’s positive attributes.
“You’re wrong too,” Hayley’s dad reminded her. “You’re wrong, he’s wrong, maybe you should just make two wrongs a right.”
Nine
Nine