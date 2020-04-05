Nine

The couples were shown footage of the previous night's dinner party, when the allegations came out.

'To watch that, and watch how far you guys have come, for you to sit here and her be the reason for your split, it makes me emotional because I did the wrong thing,' Mikey told Michael and Stacey.

'For me, I wasn’t cheating on Natasha, we were done. From what I knew, Stacey and Michael weren’t getting along and he’d moved out, and I’m apologising to you now, whether you think that’s real. I didn’t think you guys were getting back together. I thought you were done.'

