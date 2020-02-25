On Monday night, unsung hero Bek stepped in to diffuse the tension between controversial couple Hayley Vernon and David Cannon, and fans are calling for her to "run the show".
In the episode, the MAFS participants’ family and friends came back for a second suss out of their spouses.
Hayley and David met David’s friends Aaron and Ryan plus Hayley’s dad Eric and her best friend Bek at the pub for lunch.
“I hope he can give me some advice as to how to handle his daughter,” David said of Hayley’s dad. “I’m beyond playing happy families.”
“Look at the end of the day, it doesn’t need a miracle, we’re here for a nice lunch,” Hayley told the camera.
“If something goes down and there’s a tanty, I can bet my money that’ll be something to do with David. That’s not the way in which us Vernons operate,” she added.
At the table, the atmosphere was thick.
“I’m sensing a bit of animosity from Dave and I’m trying to figure out what’s going on,” said Bek.
Bek encouraged Hayley and David to communicate more effectively.
After much complaining from David about where their relationship was failing, and Hayley's dad saying that it takes two to "make things work", Hayley's pal Bex became the first person to start talking sense.
"I know Hayley, I love her unconditionally, but I understand what he's saying when it comes to the way that you talk to him,' Bek told Hayley.
"He sees it as you're talking down to him but you're actually not. She actually isn't. You just need the time to know her better, to know that's not how she is."
Bek then urged David to not take Hayley's straight-talking nature to heart.
"You are a sensitive person, you need to take that in mind and I know that's hard for you," she said.
Hayley's constant interruptions when David spoke just proved his point.
“You’re wrong too,” Hayley’s dad reminded her. “You’re wrong, he’s wrong, maybe you should just make two wrongs a right.”
After Bek encouraged her pal to communicate more effectively with David, one fan posted to Twitter: "Fire the experts and get Hayley's friend to run the whole show."
"Bek is a good friend to have at that table," shared another.
Another added: "Hayley's friend seems really understanding, that's a nice quality to have."