On Monday night, unsung hero Bek stepped in to diffuse the tension between controversial couple Hayley Vernon and David Cannon , and fans are calling for her to "run the show".

Married at First Sight has finally featured someone whose relationship advice is worth listening to!

In the episode, the MAFS participants’ family and friends came back for a second suss out of their spouses.

Hayley and David met David’s friends Aaron and Ryan plus Hayley’s dad Eric and her best friend Bek at the pub for lunch.

“I hope he can give me some advice as to how to handle his daughter,” David said of Hayley’s dad. “I’m beyond playing happy families.”

“Look at the end of the day, it doesn’t need a miracle, we’re here for a nice lunch,” Hayley told the camera.

“If something goes down and there’s a tanty, I can bet my money that’ll be something to do with David. That’s not the way in which us Vernons operate,” she added.

At the table, the atmosphere was thick.

“I’m sensing a bit of animosity from Dave and I’m trying to figure out what’s going on,” said Bek.