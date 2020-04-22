Lizzie and Seb. Instagram

With Lizzie living in Newcastle, and Seb in his hometown of Adelaide, the couple haven't seen each other face-to-face for three weeks - and it's starting to take its toll.

“I am in love. It is a real relationship. We have been apart for three weeks now, which is the longest we have been apart since we started filming in November. We are taking it slow, Lizzie told the publication.

"We need to be in constant contact because I am kind of impatient and he hasn’t been in a relationship for eight years so we need to be in constant contact for us to work.”

There are other ways the couple manage to keep their relationship sizzling.

MAFS groom Seb took to Instagram on Saturday and sent fans, and Lizzie, into a frenzy.

The 30-year-old shared a gallery of photos from when he and Lizzie, 28, were living together in Adelaide.

The throwback pictures showed the shirtless personal trainer and his influencer girlfriend making pumpkin soup in his kitchen - but fans couldn't believe how sexually suggestive they were.

In one snap, Seb stood behind Elizabeth as she leaned against the kitchen counter with a big smile on her face. Another showed the ex-footy player with his arms around his partner's waist while she bit her tongue flirtatiously.

Seb's followers were quick to comment about the couple's fiery behaviour.

"The angle of the picture says a thousand words," one fan wrote.

Another added: "That pic looks dodgy."

A third commented: "That first photo is poorly positioned."

Several said images looked "suss" and 'questionable", which even Seb himself was forced to acknowledge.

He captioned the photo gallery: "Only we could make preparing pumpkin soup look so questionable."