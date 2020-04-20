Seb shared suggestive photos to his Instagram. Instagram

In one snap, Seb stood behind Elizabeth as she leaned against the kitchen counter with a big smile on her face. Another showed the ex-footy player with his arms around his partner's waist while she bit her tongue flirtatiously.

Seb's followers were quick to comment about the couple's fiery behaviour.

"The angle of the picture says a thousand words," one fan wrote.

Another added: "That pic looks dodgy."

A third commented: "That first photo is poorly positioned."

Several said images looked "suss" and 'questionable", which even Seb himself was forced to acknowledge.

He captioned the photo gallery: "Only we could make preparing pumpkin soup look so questionable."

Seb and Lizzie flirted in the kitchen. Instagram

Earlier this month Lizzie shut down talk of her pregnancy during an Instagram Q&A with fans.

After a fan asked the reality TV regular "Is it true you are pregnant?", Lizzie was quick to respond.

"The things that people come up with," Elizabeth said.

She then confirmed that is in fact not pregnant by saying "no" a number of times.

"No... no, no," she said, denying rumours.

The 29-year-old star was forced to deny rumours she had a baby on the way last month after posting an image of her boyfriend Seb cradling her tummy.

Clearing up speculation of a pregnancy, Elizabeth captioned the photo: "No, not a pregnancy shot, Seb was literally pulling me in closer for the picture."