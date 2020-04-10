Instagram

The 29-year-old star was forced to deny rumours she had a baby on the way last month after posting an image of her boyfriend Seb cradling her tummy.

Clearing up speculation of a pregnancy, Elizabeth captioned the photo: "No, not a pregnancy shot, Seb was literally pulling me in closer for the picture."

Lizzie and Seb. Instagram

Earlier this week, Seb confirmed the couple are serious as he gushed about their relationship in a lengthy post to his Instagram.

"There is something to the saying older and wiser. We all live and learn," Seb wrote, alongside a series of snaps of himself and Lizzie.

"Experience after experience we define our worlds, good, bad and ugly moments twist the spanner and fine tune who we are, how we fit in, and who we want to share our time with.

"And so at the ripe old age of 25 ;) and due to recent delightful events I now feel I have an even better gauge on the type of woman I want to share my journey with," he continued, as he went on to describe his ideal lady.

"A woman who's fiercely independent but fiercely invested ... a lion on her own and a sweet playful lion with me... unequivocally loyal ... who won't play the games that seem to be the norm in modern society ... expressive ..."

Seb went on to say he wants a woman who is affectionate and challenges the norms.

"Who won't let me sit in the depths of my mind and over analyse every action but will paint her thoughts with clarity so there's only room for understanding and contentment ... who is affectionate ... an undiagnosed addiction to touch :) ... who is open minded ... willing to challenge the norm and delight in the unknown ..."

Seb gushed about Lizzie on Instagram. Instagram

Strong morals for herself and others are also important to Seb.

"Who has a strong moral gauge ... who wants the best for herself and others around her ... who doesn't want to build a golden throne out of the bones others ... and who doesn't layer conversation with veils of judgment ...... "

And from Seb's post, it was apparent he has found these qualities in Lizzie.

"These things for me are key ..... and lucky for me these things are key for someone else ... and that's great 💋"