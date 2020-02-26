Married At First Sight 's Elizabeth Sobinoff has again sparked fears for her health after sharing a seriously skinny selfie to her social media.

Lizzie, who is set give love another shot on season 7 of MAFS, has proudly shown off her slimmer figure in a series of Instagram posts, however fans are concerned she may have lost too much weight.

"Seriously you're to [sic] skinny. Eat something 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮" one fan commented under a snap she shared of herself posing in underwear on Tuesday.

"And I ain’t being rude as I do admire her and her strength but it’s worrying," another said of her extreme weight loss.

Another concerned follower added: "Wow I love you but you don’t look healthy."