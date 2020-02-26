Lizzie's latest post comes after fans spoke out about her weightloss after she posted another shocking selfie on February 14.
"Way toooo thin now," one person wrote under the photo of the reality star.
"You so thin!" another said.
"Are you well? a concerned fan asked.
Elizabeth looks unrecognisable from the last season of MAFS, dropping a whopping 10kg since she first appeared on the show.
The 28-year-old recently opened up to a local publication about her health habits, saying that she loves her body "at any size".
"I've thought that when I weighed 49kg and when I've weighed 90kg. I want women to realise that we're all so much more than a number on a scale," she added.
"So, yes, I've lost some weight since I was a 'huge' size 10 when I was on MAFS, but that doesn't mean I'm any 'better' now, just because I'm slimmer."