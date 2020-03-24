Cyrell Paule has slammed MAFS' Lizzie for getting involved in other people’s drama and taking aim at Hayley, who previously admitted her wrongdoing. Instagram

"There’s two sides to every story, and [Hayley] owned up to it and she's admitted her faults.

"I thought Hayley handled her cheating scandal a lot better than what happened in my season of MAFS so that's why I'm a bit more empathetic to her.

"I thought she dealt with it as a real woman. She apologised for her actions and you can’t say more than that," she added.

Cyrell then questioned Lizzie’s reasoning for taking aim at Hayley, before recalling the way she acted during last season’s controversial wine-throwing incident.

Cyrell questioned Lizzie’s reasoning for taking aim at Hayley, before recalling the way she acted during last season’s controversial wine-throwing incident. New Idea

"I thought it was very disrespectful of Elizabeth coming halfway through the show, questioning [Hayley] like that and trying to make herself look like a hero by basically having two girls gang up on Hayley.

“That's not heroic, that’s a coward act – two girls on one,” she said.

Cyrell continued: “All of a sudden, Elizabeth is very defensive and supporting her friends... I think everyone would remember the episode where Martha threw red wine at me.

Cyrell said Stacey and Lizzie ganging up on Hayley was a "coward act". New Idea

“Did everyone see the part where Elizabeth walked off? So, don't f***ing try and give me this s*** that you're suddenly all defensive with your friends and you like to help the underdog because you weren’t f***ing there for me when your mate got covered in red wine,” she added.

Cyrell concluded by saying she thought it was very rude – and coincidentally ironic – for Stacey to be calling Hayley disrespectful, when she threw a napkin in her face.

“It's very disrespectful. Stacey should be the last person talking about what disrespect is because she does that to other people as well,” she said.