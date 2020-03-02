Former Married At First Sight star Cyrell Paul has slammed this season's judges for double standards, after Hayley Vernon's decision to stay was overruled on Sunday's episode. Instagram

“Can I just remind you all of last year’s season where Mick constantly wrote leave … he wrote for how many weeks ‘leave, leave leave,’ and yet at that time it wasn’t good enough.

“And it’s not so different because it was again somewhat about cheating,” she said, referring to Hayley hooking up with Michael Goonan.

Eden, who was sitting next to Cyrell, then chimed in: “It’s a tough one… I feel as though something else would have happened behind the scenes.”

He added the decision to allow Hayley and David to leave could result in the other couples, who didn't cheat, arguing that they have the right to pick and choose when they go, too.

He added the decision to allow Hayley and David to leave could result in the other couples, who didn’t cheat, arguing that they have the right to pick and choose when they go, too.

Cyrell and Eden’s comments came after Stacey Hampton was seemingly blindsided by her cheater husband Michael’s decision to “stay” at Sunday’s commitment ceremony.

Following her enforced commitment to another week on the show, Stacey has since slammed her groom, saying there was no way she was going to forgive him again.

Speaking during an interview on Talking Married, the 26-year-old lawyer vehemently denied that she let Michael get away with cheating on her with Hayley.

"Absolutely not. No way," Stacey told host Shelly Horton.

"As I said to him [Michael], regardless of the kissing, what went on, you still betrayed my trust. That's strike three… gone! And it was a big strike," she said.