Former Married At First Sight star Cyrell Paule has seemingly taken aim at this year's contestants who claimed they were forced to write 'stay' by the show's producers.

“You had Mishel and Steve... he was not attracted to her. And Connie and Johnny... I barely even watched those two,” Cyrell began.

“All I know is I saw [Connie and Johnny] for about five minutes and I was like, 'he doesn't like you, get the point'”.

Cyrell went on to say that she has also read multiple times Connie allegedly confessed to being forced to stay on the show.

Cyrell said the reason why people chose to remain on the show is more likely to do with their desire to be seen on TV screens.

But despite Connie allegedly saying she was forced to stay, Cyrell argued that contestants are not compelled to stay on the show, before referring to her own experience.

Speaking of some of last season’s contestants, Cyrell said: "A lot of people were saying, 'I wrote stay because the producers really wanted me.'

“But [Producers] literally cannot make you do anything you don't want to do, so stop using that as an excuse and tell the truth, you wanted more airtime.

“You agreed to write ‘stay’ because you wanted more airtime, it's not that hard. It doesn't take a genius to know that,” she added, referring to Connie’s claims.

Cyrell said she believes the 'drama' on the show was the result of poorly mismatched contestants, who lacked sexual chemistry.

Cyrell concluded by saying that she believes the ‘drama’ on the show was the result of poorly mismatched contestants, who lacked sexual chemistry.

“[A lack of physical attraction] was a lot of the contestants’ issue,” Cyrell argued. “No one liked the person they were matched with.

“They just did not find them attractive, the did not like the way they looked. They were all so horribly matched,” she said.