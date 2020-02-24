After getting it all out on the table at a reunion lunch on Married at First Sight Connie’s mum Rina told her to leave.
WATCH: MAFS' Connie has a heart to heart with Mum Rina
Moments after the lunch, she and her daughter on the couch for a heart to heart.
“I am sorry about being rude,” Rina said. “But I was concerned, if he’s not making you happy, you can’t continue with this.”
“I’m OK,” Connie told her mum. “I know you’re concerned I looked sad at the table. Johnny and I have ups and downs, you’ve caught us at a down moment.”
“Your emotions don’t usually get you like that,” said Rina. “I’m just not seeing that part of you. If you are getting emotionally involved, I don’t think you should be doing this. It’s up to you though.”
“I know you and I think he’s too full-on for you. I don’t think he has quiet time,” Rina told her daughter.
In a piece to camera Rina also said that she didn’t think “any bloke would be good enough for my daughter,” but also that she would leave it up to Connie and Jonethen.
Connie then told the camera she wanted her and Jonethen to figure out their issues and move forward, she just didn’t “know how to.”
