Connie spilled the tea on the girls' night.

During the night, viewers watched as Vanessa admitted the video evidence she said she had of Hayley and Michael kissing didn't actually exist.

"I just don't know anymore if I believe her [Vanessa]," said Connie.

"She told me she had videos. She had evidence of them kissing. When we confronted her about it, she then admitted that she didn't have the videos.

"So if you can lie over something like that maybe she's lying about what she's seen too. I just don't know where I sit with Vanessa and with what she saw."

Channel 9

Connie also opened up about the vile behaviour of the brides on the night, and said she'd rather have been at a dinner party.

"When I saw Hayley strut through those doors I just remember looking at Stacey and being like, 'Ding ding ding ding ding round two.'

"You can't have those two in the same room… Round two did come and it was really painful," said Connie.

Channel 9

"It was just so full on I just didn't know what to do with myself. I was a little bit embarrassed to be there seeing the girls carry on that way. It's just not right. It's so not right seeing women treat other women like that no matter what the disagreement is or what you're fighting about.

"No woman should stoop so low to the point where they're treating another woman in such a bad way."