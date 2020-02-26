Nine

The women sat down, and Stacey asked her point blank if there had been a hook-up.

‘Yes, I hooked up with Michael. I kissed him,' Hayley began.

'Were having some drinks and one thing led to another. Michael was quite flirtatious and umm, yeah, we kissed. It’s a pretty terrible thing to happen… for you. We got drunk, it got out of control and we hooked up. I feel so bad, Stace. Nothing I say is going to make you feel better.’

And she was right. Hayley was about to make it worse.

'Michael was definitely flirtatious,' the recovering drug addict said. 'He was walking around at one stage like he was King Dick. He actually said to me at one stage that if David’s not giving me what I need, that he can give me what I need.

Wow. Stacey's eye appeared pained through her still face.

'I’m sorry, I can see the hurt in your eyes,' Hayley said.

In her piece to camera, Stacey confirmed that not is well between the friends, despite Hayley thinking her 'honesty' had made scorned Stace an ally.

She might look calm, but in the words of Stace, 'She is an absolute scumbag. She does not know what’s coming for her. I’m about to turn a f—king steam train onto her at this dinner party.’