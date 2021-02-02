Get ready for another fresh batch of brides and grooms. Nine

This season, MAFS' contestants reportedly include rock musician Booka Nile, who sings and plays keyboard for metal band Make Them Suffer, AFL player Jake Edwards, Canberra’s Hit 104.7 radio host Bryce Ruthven, TV host and bikini model Georgia Fairweather, theatre actor Johnny Balbuziente and fitness influencer/ex-cop Connie ‘Coco’ Stedman.

There's not only a new group of contestants looking for love, but also a new expert in the form of Alessandra Rampolla.

Stepping in to replace Dr Trisha Stratford, the clinical sexologist is set to delve deeper into the couples' sexual relationships.

We've got our first glimpse of the men from the new season. Nine

Plus, Channel Nine has promised not only a healthy dose of fights and confrontations, but also plenty of romance.

"This year the experiment will deliver the biggest year of love you will ever see," the voiceover stated in the latest teaser promo.

With a confirmed start date, fans flooded social media with their excited comments.

"You’ll find me on my couch when this starts!" one eager fane wrote.

Fans seemingly can't wait to meet the new brides and grooms. Nine

"OMG WE HAVE A DATE!!! Get the cheese plate ready," exclaimed another.

"How many partner swaps this year?" a third person joked.

Expert Mel Schilling has also given a clue as to what to expect this season as well.

In an Instagram post celebrating her fellow MAFS experts Alessandra and John Aiken, the relationship guru gave a sneaky hint writing: "We are having a ball, working #BTS to bring you a game-changing #MAFS next year."

Know a contestant or have a tip-off about the 2021 season of MAFS? Send us an email at Tips@aremedia.com.au