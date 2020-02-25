The scandal comes after Amanda and Tash left the experiment on Sunday night.

Big on a mirror pep talk, Aggressive Amanda told viewers exactly how it was going to be at the commitment ceremony.

Meanwhile, Tash told the girls that she's going to 'speak my mind' and 'speak my truth,' and that she has 'no interest in fighting' with Amanda at the commitment ceremony.

Back to Aggressive Amanda, and she was telling the boys a few things.

'Before I leave this experiment I will say my piece, and Tash is going to know about it.'

Things escalated very quickly at the commitment ceremony, after Amanda quickly became angry with Tash for saying they had a great week but was confused as to why Amanda arrived to the dinner party days earlier, solo.

Nine

Relationship expert, John Aiken, asked Amanda, 'Let's bring the level of conversation down.'

Tash called their relationship 'toxic'.

'It makes me miserable and I make you miserable. We're both miserable.'

Amanda was not happy Jan, and continued a condescending tone. 'I've learnt a lot about myself from this experience, Tash.'

Nine

Tash told the group that she's written Amanda a letter.

The letter was a sweet one. She thanked her TV wife for looking after her on their wedding day, making the effort with her family and friends, and for giving the experiment her best shot. She finished by wishing Amanda all the best and hoped with could move forward with no ill feelings.

'It's nice to hear,' Amanda said. 'Unfortunately this relationship has not been a representation of what same-sex relationships are really like. There are a lot of good, functioning gay couples out there and I'm sorry this didn't do the gay community justice.