Speaking of meeting Ivan’s family, Aleks said, “It was really nice to have that acceptance from his family, feeling like his mum and dad literally gave birth to me as well.” Nine

The comment took expert John aback, but politely regained composure and asked “Really?” with an expression that said ‘I am dying inside.’

Meanwhile, Stacey cracked up laughing on the couch.

“That’s a bit creepy though babe,” said Ivan.

This prompted Aleks to correct herself, “Raised me I suppose.”

“Still creepy babe, still creepy. But I get what you’re trying to say,” Ivan said.

“What’s the ideal end game for you two walking out of the experiment?” asked expert John. Nine

“Meeting the family was a major step for me intimacy wise. I’m still turte-ling along but I was so excited to come home to Ivan that night,” said Aleks.

“And I was so excited to express my feeling to him in the evening with a nice pash and I know that may not be massive for some people but it’s a massive thing for myself.”

“And was there chemistry?” asked expert Trish.

“Yeah, I felt a little embarrassed at the start but yeah, it was fine,” replied Aleks.

“Of course it feels nice to give your wife a nice pash after many weeks of patience. So I appreciate that from Aleks,” said Ivan.

“I think the ideal end game is to walk out-“ started Ivan.

“PREGNANT!” Aleks exclaimed, interrupting.

“Ooohhh,” said Ivan with an expression that should be printed on everything from key rings to T-shirts and sold as official merchandise.

“I’m joking,” Aleks said.

“She ain’t kidding!” Cathy shouted from the couch.

“It’s getting hot in here,” said Ivan, joking but not really.

“You’re going to need to do more than pashing!” chimed in expert Mel, painting a wonderfully clear mental picture for us all.

Then Ivan switched the vibe to authentic, “In seriousness though, I think to walk out of here hand in hand with a plan of moving forward in this relationship.

“I definitely think hands down we’re the strongest couple in the experiment,” he told the camera afterward.