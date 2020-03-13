Mishel has heard rumours about 'provocative' videos of Aleks doing the rounds. Channel 9

Alek's 'husband' Ivan Sarakula hasn't been taken in by the gossip, however, and laughed off the rumours about his 'wife' in an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday.

"I'd like to see it! That would be nice!" he said when asked about the footage.

But radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson pressed him for an answer, and he eventually said: "It's news to us."

Channel 9

During Wednesday's episode, Aleks was accused of sleeping with Ivan and then cheating on him by going on a date with a man outside of the experiment.

After Michael Goonan laid the claims bare to the group, the conversation heated up.

Aleks said tearfully: "I feel very attacked by you now!"

To which Michael responds: "You told me you slept with him!"

"I've heard from both of you guys that you have," Josh Pihlak chimed in.

Michael then doubled down, saying: "So, now you're lying to two people?"

Channel 9

Aleks finally stormed off and seemingly ended things with Ivan after admitting she didn't have romantic feelings for him.

"I love this man, but not in a romantic way," she screamed in front of the group, before heading for the door.