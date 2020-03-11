Channel 9

The relationship experts look shocked as a voice over teases the "shock revelation that will tear our couples apart".

"She's making a fool of him... and the experiment!" Mel says.

John then replies: "This is a disaster if this is true!"

At last week's commitment ceremony, viewers watched as Ivan Sarakula lashed out at MAFS' experts, John Aiken, Dr Trisha Stratford and Mel Shilling, after the trio continually probed he and his wife Aleks about their sex life at Sunday's commitment ceremony.

"How is intimacy progressing for you?," Trisha asked the couple, six weeks into the experiment.

Previously, the couple have refused to answer questions about their intimate life.

"On my end, I’m quite comfortable with how we’re at with intimacy," Ivan said, to which Trisha replied, "At what point are you at, Ivan?"

Aleks responded, tell the three experts, "I get uptight and uncomfortable talking about intimacy. I haven’t been raised to talk that way. It’s sacred to both of us."

Ivan agreed, "We’re of the opinion, when if, those sort of things that progress in that manner is up to us. We’re not here for sexual therapy. It’s just not a topic we’re comfortable discussing."

"We ask that you do talk about those things," Trisha said back, unsatisfied.

Ivan hit back, "But you can ask all you like… I don’t know if that’s anyone’s business."

That's when things took an uncomfortable turn, for everyone.

"It is our business, though, Ivan. Because you’re in the experiment," Trisha said.

Ivan was perplexed. His wife was uncomfortable and so was he. They'd said everything was going well in their relationship, but Trisha continued to probe about their sex life.

He was furious, tell Trisha, "Yeah, right. But it’s not an adult film, though."

Mel cut in, "Ivan, it’s feeling a little hostile… we’re talking about sex within an intimate relationship. This is having an open and mature conversation.

"Are you talking about it to each other?"

Aleks didn't like the way she and her husband were being confronted about their intimate personal life.

"We are very open to each other. It’s just so much talking about it in an open forum, in front of my peers. I feel like I can’t be myself… I’m at a point where I’m happy to leave and pursue my relationship with Ivan away from the experiment because this is something I feel very uncomfortable talking about," she said, sternly.

Mel cut in again, giving the couple a disclaimer after constant probing. "An important point to clarify, there is no pressure from us for you to engage in sexual activity. What we are interested in is the progress of your communication."

John the jumped in, asking the couple to reveal whether they would stay or leave.

"Mine was a no brainer, I’ll be staying," Aleks said.

"No surprises, I’m staying too," Ivan showed his card.

Back on the couch, Ivan and Aleks were furious, whispering to each other. "I could have f***ing cut sick," Ivan told his wife. "I’ll cut sick if you want me to?"