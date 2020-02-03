WHO

According to the other contestants, there's no one particular person to look out for – with a whole variety of large personalities cast in Married at First Sight. So, could we expect some brides and grooms going out of their way to claim their time in the spotlight?

With 2019 bride Lizzie returning to our screens, there's sure to be some cocktail party dramas!

An interesting comment also came from groom Josh, who says Hayley, "certainly has a bit of energy behind her legs."

So, now we know who the stand outs might be during this season of Married at First Sight, it's time to grab the popcorn and get ready for all the MAFS drama!