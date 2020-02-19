Nine

‘What’s the goss in there?’ Michael quizzed Natasha, curious about the awkward tension between Mr and Mrs Pembroke.

‘We’ve been going to the gym. I’m like at the gym at 6.30,’ she replied, hinting at trouble in paradise.

Michael replied, ‘Mickey reckons he’s been doing four-hour gym sessions.’

‘He’s been doing a lot of sessions… But he’s not doing a lot of sessions in the bedroom now,’ she snapped. Ouch!

‘So it never happened at all?’ Michael asked, perplexed.

‘We had one time, the best 10 seconds of my life and I can’t wait to make it 20,’ she said sarcastically with a cackle.

Stacey gasped, ‘You are brutal!’

‘Girl, you are telling me way too much,’ Michael said, adding, ‘Imagine saying that about your partner.’

Natasha had no remorse, all but telling the pair she was horny. ‘Does Mikey know he has a hot blooded wife?’

After their eye-opener, Michael tells Stacey, ‘I think Natasha has the spade out and I think Mikey is going to blow up.’

Michael tells viewers he’s going to give Mikey the humiliating news.