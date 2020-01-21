Back to the ice business, the businessman says he became a millionaire when he was just 24, thanks to his family making him a shareholder in the company.
Do you think Michael's a catch?
MICHAEL GOONAN, 28.
Instagram: @mickygoonan
Scottish-born and South Australia-based, Michael is the director of an ice manufacturing business.
By ice, we mean the frozen water variety.
MUST WATCH: MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT 2020 FIRST SAME-SEX COUPLE
With dreams of getting in shape, Michael hopes his new Married At First Sight bride will be a motivator!
Back to the ice business, the businessman says he became a millionaire when he was just 24, thanks to his family making him a shareholder in the company.
Do you think Michael's a catch?
Personalise the newsletters you receive and gain access to competitions and offers
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to log you in using that account.
Please try again later.
Thanks!
Logging you in now.
Oops!
Something went wrong, Please try again later.
Oops!
Something went wrong, Please try again later.
Thanks!
You should be receiving an email shortly to reset your password
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to reset your password.
Please try again later.
Thanks!
Your password has been successfully updated.
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to reset your password.
Please try again later.