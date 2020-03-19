MAFS Seb's makes a shock sex revelation about Lizzie
He said what?!
Seb Guilhaus of Married At First Sight fame raised eyebrows by how he described his sex life with wife Lizzie Sobinoff.
WATCH: MAFS' Seb details his sex life with Elizabeth
Speaking about getting down with Lizzie on Wednesday's commitment ceremony, Seb said sex was their "main form of cardio".
"I'm all over Lizzie all the time. I'm developing feelings, strong feelings," added Seb.
"It's pretty good. I'm not gonna lie," Lizzie added, unfazed by how Seb described it.
"Seb is part Golden Retriever, right?" commented one fan on Twitter
Nine
On Monday night's show, Seb got a tattoo all because he got into a fight with Lizzie over burgers and the beach.
Seb passed on a burger and beach date with Lizzie because he was exhausted, which caused Lizzie to go off!
The next day, Lizzie was a little embarrassed about the carry on.
'I know this sounds really stupid,it's not about the burgers,' she explained.
'It just is about the factthat I love being around him,I genuinely love being around him.I'm just, like,I'm falling for him.He's protected me and he's mademe feel secure, and he listens.I've never had that,' she told viewers.
Nine
As they strolled around Lizzie's shopping district, they stumbled upon a tattoo parlour - and Seb made a beeline.
'You're not gonna get a tattoo?' Lizzie asked her hubby, clearly hoping he does.
'It'd mean a lotif you got a tattoo for me.Yeah.It's more than a ring.'
Being the world's biggest wife pleaser, it was a no-brainer for Seb.
'It's a big decision.It's a huge decision.Wow,' he said, getting into position. 'I need you to hold my hand here.'
Nine
It was over in two seconds.
'Oh, yeah, I love it.Oh, yeah!Way-hey,' he said, very impressed with his '#MAFS' ink sprawled across the pads of his toes.
'I like it.I think you've done a good job. I got a tatt on my foot!'
Lizzie was beyond impressed. 'I can't believe you did it.'
'Yeah, neither can I, to be honest! Proud?' he asked.
'I couldn't be more proud.
'I don't think he kinda knowshow much that meant to me.I didn't expect him to do it.It's opened my eyes a bit more.Ooh.