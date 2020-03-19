Nine

On Monday night's show, Seb got a tattoo all because he got into a fight with Lizzie over burgers and the beach.

Seb passed on a burger and beach date with Lizzie because he was exhausted, which caused Lizzie to go off!

The next day, Lizzie was a little embarrassed about the carry on.

'I know this sounds really stupid, it's not about the burgers,' she explained.

'It just is about the fact that I love being around him, I genuinely love being around him. I'm just, like, I'm falling for him. He's protected me and he's made me feel secure, and he listens. I've never had that,' she told viewers.

Nine

As they strolled around Lizzie's shopping district, they stumbled upon a tattoo parlour - and Seb made a beeline.

'You're not gonna get a tattoo?' Lizzie asked her hubby, clearly hoping he does.

'It'd mean a lot if you got a tattoo for me. Yeah. It's more than a ring.'

Being the world's biggest wife pleaser, it was a no-brainer for Seb.

'It's a big decision. It's a huge decision. Wow,' he said, getting into position. 'I need you to hold my hand here.'

Nine

It was over in two seconds.

'Oh, yeah, I love it. Oh, yeah! Way-hey,' he said, very impressed with his '#MAFS' ink sprawled across the pads of his toes.

'I like it. I think you've done a good job. I got a tatt on my foot!'

Lizzie was beyond impressed. 'I can't believe you did it.'

'Yeah, neither can I, to be honest! Proud?' he asked.

'I couldn't be more proud.

'I don't think he kinda knows how much that meant to me. I didn't expect him to do it. It's opened my eyes a bit more. Ooh.

'You're so hardcore, Seb, love it.'