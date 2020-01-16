Not happy with how things panned out the first time around, Lizzie is back and looking for hubby 2.0 on Married At First Sight in 2020.

And she's got a whole new look!

Elizabeth recently opened up to a local publication about her health habits, saying that she loves her body 'at any size'.

'I've thought that when I weighed 49kg and when I've weighed 90kg. I want women to realise that we're all so much more than a number on a scale,' she added.

'So, yes, I've lost some weight since I was a 'huge' size 10 when I was on MAFS, but that doesn't mean I'm any 'better' now, just because I'm slimmer.'