Michael Goonan has been at the centre of a cheating scandal for most of Married At First Sight’s 2020 season.

But as it turns out, his heartbroken, scorned wife might be the one keeping a scandalous secret of her own, as Vanessa Romito revealed on Sunday night’s episode.

