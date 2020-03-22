But as it turns out, his heartbroken, scorned wife might be the one keeping a scandalous secret of her own, as Vanessa Romito revealed on Sunday night’s episode.
MUST WATCH: MAFS Michael Goonan hung up on a radio host after a fiery on air clash
Vanessa told producers on Sunday night's episode that this is the reason Stacey has let her husband's indiscretions slide, because she has skeletons of her own!
In a chat with producers, Vanessa said: 'I do think Stacey is a bit of a fool, to come here and blatantly have her husband’s back,' she said, after the single mum and Michael's 'alleged' mistress, Hayley Vernon went head-to-head during ladies' night.
'But I’m assuming she’s got a much bigger secret she’s keeping from her husband.'
Do tell...
Nine
The producers probed: 'Like what?'
'That’s she’s hooked up with someone else,' Vanessa replied.
What a bombshell. But can Vanessa be trusted? After all, she did admit to making up her video evidence of Michael cheating.
Moments before Vanessa's observation, Stacey had said: 'You’re not credible now. When someone lies they’re not credible.'
However, New Idea did obtain information Stacey and Mikey Pembroke trying to broker a spouse swap with producers but failed.
Mikey even told the media that he'd had sex with Stacey after the experiment, which she vehemently denies.