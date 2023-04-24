Kirby Lago is responsible for Delta's gorgeous locks. Getty

Keep Your Hair Healthy

Kirby explains the importance of choosing a hair stylist you trust as it will play a big part in keeping your hair healthy. She recommends finding a stylist that priorities your hair health during the colouring process and always uses a heat protector when using hot tools. Then of course, be sure to get your hands on some products that will protect your locks.

“I use Goldwell Kerasilk shampoo, mask and leave-in balm.”

Top Up Your Colour

There’s nothing better than entering a new season with fresh colour, and if you’re thinking of going for something bold then you’re definitely on the right track.

“This season is all about colour,” explains Kirby.

“We are seeing more and more reds, coppers, honey and peach tones being requested. People aren’t scared of ‘warmth’ anymore.” Or,

if you’re a blonde looking for a change “warm tones tend to be the more flattering option,” Kirby recommends.