Married at First Sight’s Stacey and Michael seem solid as a rock but could Stacey being reunited with her best friend Brooke make them crumble?
As it’s week four of the experiment everyone’s loved ones are coming back to meet the couples and assess how it’s going.
Stacey and Michael hosted a lunch at their place, inviting Michael’s mum Julie, who couldn’t make the TV wedding and has never met Stacey.
Stacey’s outspoken maid of honour, Brooke, was also invited which seemed to be a cause for concern for Michael than his mama.
Stacey explained to camera that Brooke’s approval is “everything to me”.
“She sees straight through people, she’s a very good judge of character,” she elucidated.
“My mum will be easy,” said Michael. “My biggest concern is Brooke. I don’t think there’s anything she’s going to filter.”
“My concern is that he’s not in it for the right reasons,” Brooke made plain in her interview to camera.
Michael, the smooth operator he is, told Brooke several times over a lunch of something green with prawns in it that he was “terrified” of her coming.
Michael’s party lifestyle was Brooke and Stacey’s biggest sticking point. Although given the build-up, Brooke’s input on their relationships turned out to be quite tame.
Even Michael’s mum chipped in that him being more respectful to the women he’s with is “a lesson he needs to learn.”
“He’s a free spirit,” Julie told the camera. “That can be quite daunting for a girl.”
Despite the fear of Brooke’s interrogation and nerves at meeting Julie for the first time, the couple admitted they were falling for each other.
“I’m getting the feeling things are going really well for you both,” said Julie.
“Without partying he is so smart, so intelligent, so passionate about his job, work and the future,” said Stacey, making clear the deal breaker is still there.
“I’m genuinely taken aback that Michael has found someone who can answer him back and he respects it,” said Julie.
And so we left our couple in a happy place, but will it last?
