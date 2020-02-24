“I wanted to explain why I said leave,” Mishel told Steve. “You saw last night I’ve got quite a few pages that I’ve journaled.” Nine

I’m not allowed to swear among my words. I'm not allowed to say I'm going to wee or poo, I have to say I'm going to use the bathroom,’ read one entry.

Another read: ‘Whether he knows it or not from Day 2 he was correcting things I was saying’.

Other entries included: ‘I would like to talk and Steve listen. He may even learn something about me the real me .’

‘Whether he knows it or not from Day 2 he was correcting things I was saying’ read an entry. Nine

‘Conversations are always guided by him, there is no interacting when Steve speaks. I am just required to listen’ another entry read. Nine

‘Conversations are always guided by him, there is no interacting when Steve speaks. I am just required to listen.’

“I want you to listen and hear what I’m saying” Mishel explained, cutting straight to the heart of her dossier and Steve’s biggest problem.

But, as Mishel explained that Steve tells her to be quiet, he kept denying it. According to him, he’s never, ever told Mishel to be quiet.

As Mishel explained that Steve tells her to be quiet, he kept denying it. Nine

Then there was a kerfuffle about him refusing to go to the beach with her. He’d go to Sydney’s Coogee, but not Bondi, he explained. The beaches being mere kilometres away from each other, we were confused by his fuss.

“Maybe we’ve misinterpreted our ways of doing things, maybe,” Steve said, clearly oblivious to what’s actually being said or going on.

“Steve is not a good listener,” said Mishel, explaining exactly what anyone watching was thinking.