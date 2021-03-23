The new bub is the second child of Tracey, who shares a nine-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Jacob Anthonisz.

Tracey announced she and Nathan were expecting the little one back in September last year.

Heading to Instagram, the reality star shared pictures of Nathan and herself, as well as of an ultrasound and an adorable onesie, writing, “We’re having a baby! We are so happy to share our beautiful news with everyone.

“I have always believed in second chances and my second baby I’ve been waiting so long for… my daughter Grace is going to be an amazing big sister and I’m so so grateful to be experience pregnancy + motherhood again with my love Nate x”

While Tracey and Nate’s relationship became public in 2019, the pair’s history goes back much further than that.

The expecting parents met some 20 years ago at Churchlands Senior High School. And, yes, they were high-school sweethearts.

Tracey and Nate were high-school sweethearts before going their separate ways and eventually reuniting some 20 years later. Instagram

It wasn’t until 2019 that they long-lost lovers reunited and reignited that young-love flame.

Speaking to WHO at the time, Tracey revealed how she and Nate had finally got the timing right.

“I bumped into Nathan who was my Year 11 boyfriend,” the 38-year-old started. “The timing was just really bad. We’ve been on Facebook, I guess just keeping tabs on each other’s lives, ever since 2007…

“He Facebook messaged me in early November – because he knows my birthday is in November – and he said ‘how about that coffee?’ and I said ‘sure’. He ended up taking me to a Wildcats (basketball) game, and that was it!”

Since then, the once-lost spark between the lovers has grown bigger, leaving her previous Married At First Sight relationships well and truly in the dust.

Appearing on season five of MAFS, Tracey was paired with creative director Dean Wells and, while the compatibility experts clearly had something right to begin with, their initial physical chemistry soon died out and the couple split right before the experiment ended.

Tracey and Dean were paired together on MAFS season 5, but it didn't last. Channel Nine

Tracey decided to leave Dean after she learned of his infidelity with fellow contestant Davina Rankin, of which the 43-year-old denies.

In the same interview with WHO, Tracey confessed that her current beau “has no idea how the hell (she) put up with someone like Dean”.

Since leaving the marriage experiment, Tracey has been involved with fellow MAFS star Sean Thomsen and her ex-partner Patrick Kedemos, but neither have stood the test of time like her romance with Nate.

And the couple made it official by tying the knot back in February this year.

Tracey and Nathan got married back in February this year. Instagram

Posting a picture from their wedding on Instagram, Tracey wrote, "We’re married!!!! Mr + Mrs Constable! Forever my always... So this was our big surprise!! A baby shower turned wedding celebration!



"Thank you to our friends and family for making our wedding and baby shower such a special day and the role you play in our lives... thinking of everyone who couldn’t make it.



"My husband, thank you for making me the happiest wife, I love you."

