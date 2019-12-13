Sean said he was shocked to receive the email from Channel 9. Instagram

“I didn’t hear boo from them apart from intimidation and them trying to keep me quiet during and after the show. Then I get an email two years later saying ‘we’re here for you’.”

Sean’s former girlfriend Tracey Jewel also allegedly discussed being surprised at receiving the email, which offers contestants free psychological support “through a 24/7 dedicated help line”.

Sean and his ex Tracey Jewel Instagram

“I’m in touch with quite a few people from MAFS and from what I understand they sent everyone that same email," Jewel told the publication.

Tracey shocked Married At First Sight fans when she confirmed she and Sean were dating after she dumped TV husband Dean Wells, but just two months after claiming she was moving to Melbourne with her new beau, the pair called it quits.