Stacey Hampton let rip on the single dad after he returned home drunk from yet another night out.
MUST WATCH: MAFS' Michael 'belittles' Stacey after drunk night out
'I don't have a problem with him going out and having some drinks,' she explained to MAFS producers.
'But he comes home and he's drunk, he's being obnoxious, he's being rude, he's being disrespectful towards me,' she said, adding that he told her he was going to dump her.
Michael obviously blamed the booze. 'I probably would've had about seven pints, I was buzzing,' Michael admitted, and added that he had done 'nothing wrong', in his opinion.
'I came home and it was like World War II.'
Stacey confronts Michael.
Channel 9
But Stacey wasn't having it. 'I've dealt with this before in prior relationships. It's actually traumatising. It brings up old memories, old scars, and he knows this and he did it again,' she told producers.
To Michael, she said, 'You come in drunk, disrespectful, you disrespected me, you were rude to me, you were on your phone, you were calling people - don't butt in!'
'You were on the phone talking bad about me. It's one thing to disrespect me and not speak to me like a human being, but to go around calling everyone and belittling me on the phone when I've done nothing wrong - you're so rude!'
She added, 'I feel like I'm talking to an 18-year-old!'
'Hearing how it had hurt Stacey, it was horrible,' he said. 'I f--ked up.'