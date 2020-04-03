Stacey sold this designer bag, which was gifted by Michael, and gave the proceeds to charity. Instagram

Stacey sold the bag for $3,000, and donated the cash to On the Line, a suicide prevention charity.

However, some fans weren't so sure of the legitimacy of the donation, so after the reality TV star was accused of faking her donation, she supplied copies of the bank transaction records to Daily Mail.

The telling screen shots show the money exiting her bank account and being received by the charity on April 1.

Stacey and Michael pledged their love for each other in final vows, but they couldn't hold their relationship together after the experiment.

Stacey had been accused of being a "gold digger" after the homestay episode, where Michael stumbled upon her huge designer bag and show collection.

She then went on to say she'd like a credit card from Michael, while he went out and "earned the money".

The single mum of two has since spoken out saying she inherited a significant sum of money from her father and brother's estates following their deaths several years ago.

She put the money into a family trust, which she later used to start several business ventures in South Australia.

"I had my own financial stability [before MAFS] with more than Michael could have provided," Stacey said recently, rubbishing the gold digger claims.