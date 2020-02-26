“My heart just dropped. I had my kids in bed with me watching movies, I was just, like, oh my god" Stacey said. Nine

When she received the text Stacey was visiting her sons in her hometown of Adelaide.

Back in Sydney, she’s requested that Michael stay in another apartment.

“When I was in Adelaide, I had a message request from David,” she told the camera.

“It said there’s a nasty rumour, you should find out where your husband is. There are rumours going around about Hayley and Michael hooking up.

In the message, sent at 1:20am on the October 6 last year – and during filming – David wrote: “Might be in your best interests to find out where your husband is, heard a pretty nasty rumour.” Nine

“My heart just dropped. I had my kids in bed with me watching movies, I was just, like, oh my god.

“I was so heartbroken. I was, like, crying. I also felt so isolated because everything was happening in Sydney. I thought, I need to get out of Adelaide, I need to get back to Sydney and get to the bottom of this.”

It was a huge blow to Stacey after a week that saw her and Michael come through challenges singing.

“I was so heartbroken. I was, like, crying," Stacey told the camera. Nine

Stacey got the seal of approval from Michael’s mum, who she had met for the first time. While Michael, although he’d received a grilling from her, also seemed to pass the test with Stacey’s best friend Brooke.

“I don’t want Michael in my room. I need to know the truth,” Stacey continued.

“He’s already disrespected me by going out and lying to me, basically.

“He promised to me, his mother, to my best friend that he was not gonna do that again – and he did it." Nine

“He promised to me, his mother, to my best friend that he was not gonna do that again – and he did it. The last message I got from Michael was, ‘I’m going to sleep.’

“There’s two Michaels. We’ve all seen this lovely Michael who’s obsessed with me like a puppy dog and then there’s this other Michael who doesn’t have any respect for anyone but himself.

“There is no coming back from cheating. If it comes out that he did, then it’s done.”