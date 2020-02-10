Facebook

NATASHA & STU LAUNDY

Vivacious bride Natasha Spencer, 26, revealed she was previously engaged to a 48-year-old and has a penchant for dating older men.

It turns out, one of them is none other than Sophie Monk’s ex from her season of The Bachelorette, Stu Laundy!

When approached about his connection to Natasha, Stu admitted the pair used to date.

It’s believed they met while Natasha was working as a bikini waitress and were in a serious, committed relationship for a number of months.

MIKEY & KATIE WILLIAMS & TARA BROOKS

Ahead of his TV debut, it was revealed that Mikey Pembroke dated Ninja Warrior star, fitness influencer and athlete Katie Williams.

A source tells New Idea that Katie was left “heartbroken” after Mikey unexpectedly dumped her “for no reason” after two years of dating.

Mikey also briefly dated men’s magazine model and ex prison guard Tara Brooks, who shot to notoriety after losing her job over an ‘inappropriate’ romance with an inmate.

The source claims Mikey and Tara hooked up after meeting at a rugby match.

JOSH & ELLY MILES

In what could be the ultimate country pairing in reality TV history, Josh Pihlak and Bachelor star Elly Miles once dated.

The pair apparently struck up a romance while Elly was living in Newcastle.

“It was never anything serious, but they had a thing going on for a few weeks, it was just a bit of fun,” a source claims.

However, it seems there is no bad blood between the exes, who still follow each other on social media.

IVAN & KEIRA MAGUIRE & CYRELL PAULE

Groom Ivan Sarakula has connections to two former reality TV stars.

Last March, he shared a photo with MAFS star Cyrell Paule, whom he described as a “new friend” as they enjoyed a night out in Sydney.

In 2016, Ivan posted a selfie with Bachelor in Paradise’s Keira Maguire

in Coogee.

