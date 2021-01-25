Apparently, Ryan goes head-to-head with Dean in the upcoming MAFS reunion. Channel Nine

“They both go head-to-head about it and they try to reconcile … it was very intense.”

According to the insider, the spat left Ryan “shunned” by his new and former cast mates, who sided with Dean over the fiery confrontation.

Ryan and Dean’s explosive feud remains one of the biggest rivalries in MAFS history.

Dean's fellow MAFS stars are said to have taken his side over Ryan's. Channel Nine

After Dean's infamous attempt to steal Ryan's TV wife Davina Rankin, the boys were constantly at odds with one another, with Ryan famously telling Dean, “I've got nothing to say, you're hot air. Everything that comes out of your mouth is bullsh*t”.

And the fight continued to heat up even after the cameras stopped rolling as Dean was caught partying with another one of Ryan’s flames.

Back in 2018, footage emerged of Ryan’s ex-girlfriend, Ayla Browne, partying with Dean and fellow MAFS contestant Telv Williams at an x-rated party at the Candy Shop Mansion.

After Dean was pictured partying with Ryan's ex-girlfriend Ayla (left), Ryan (right) lashed out at Dean over text. Instagram

In leaked texts published by the Daily Mail, Ryan lashed out at his former co-star.

"What the actual f***", Ryan wrote to Dean, followed by a photo of Ayla partying with his friends.

Rather than showing any remorse, Dean seemed to find the whole situation hilarious, replying, "Ha I wouldn't worry about it too much mate. That party was so loose. Everyone was dancing and hooking up with everyone".

But, from the sounds of it, the boys aren't laughing during their fiery reunion showdown.

